Kishida Vows to Expand Aid to Noto Quake Areas

Newsfrom Japan

Anamizu, Ishikawa Pref., Feb. 24 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government will further expand its aid to those affected by the Jan. 1 Noto Peninsula earthquake, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said during his visit to a disaster area Saturday.

"We will work together to help people in disaster areas to restore their normal lives," Kishida said at an evacuation center in the town of Anamizu, Ishikawa Prefecture, central Japan.

The prime minister apparently intends to reflect firsthand opinions from affected people in the government's restoration and reconstruction support measures.

This is Kishida's second visit to areas hit by the 7.6-magnitude earthquake.

An elderly man at the evacuation center told the prime minister that about 540 people hope to move into the planned 280 reconstruction housing units.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]