Japan, Panama Reaffirm Maritime Cooperation

Tokyo, Feb. 24 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa and Panamanian President Laurentino Cortizo have agreed that the two countries will work together to maintain and develop a free and open ocean.

Speaking to reporters online after the meeting with the president in Panama City on Friday local time, Kamikawa announced Japan's new Latin America diplomacy initiative, including for the stable use of the Panama Canal.

"We have taken a new step in maritime cooperation," the top Japanese diplomat said. "We hope to realize the initiative by accumulating talks with Latin American countries."

During the meeting, Kamikawa and Cortizo also agreed on the importance of the Women, Peace and Security concept, which calls for the inclusion of the perspective of women's participation and gender equality in peace-building and conflict resolution processes.

