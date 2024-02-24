Japan Eyes UNSC Meeting on Nuclear Disarmament in March

Newsfrom Japan

New York, Feb. 23 (Jiji Press)--The U.N. Security Council will hold a meeting on nuclear disarmament and nonproliferation on March 18, Japanese State Minister for Foreign Affairs Kiyoto Tsuji told reporters at the U.N. headquarters in New York on Friday.

Japan will assume the rotating presidency of the Security Council in March during its two-year term as a nonpermanent member of the council from last year.

Tsuji said that the upcoming meeting will be a "good opportunity" to promote the Hiroshima Vision document on nuclear disarmament, which was released at the Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima last May.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]