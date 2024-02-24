TSMC Holds Opening Ceremony for 1st Japan Plant

Newsfrom Japan

Kumamoto, Feb. 24 (Jiji Press)--Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the world's largest contract chip foundry, on Saturday held an opening ceremony for its first plant in Japan, which was completed late last year and is set to be operational by the end of this year.

On the same day, Japan's industry ministry said that it will provide up to 732 billion yen in financial aid for the Taiwanese company's planned second plant in Japan.

The first plant is located in the town of Kikuyo, Kumamoto Prefecture. The second plant will also be built in the southwestern Japan prefecture.

The Japanese government's financial aid for the two TSMC plants totals about 1.2 trillion yen, including up to 476 billion yen for the first plant, which it decided in 2022.

The aid comes as the government aims to support domestic production of semiconductors, which it views as an important material for economic security.

