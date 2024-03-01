13 Years On: Japan Slow to Make Evacuation Plans for People Needing Help

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 1 (Jiji Press)--Japan has failed to make major progress in crafting plans to help evacuate elderly people and people with disabilities in the event of natural disasters, although nearly 13 years have passed since the March 2011 powerful earthquake and tsunami that mainly struck the country's northeast.

The massive earthquake in the Noto Peninsula in Ishikawa Prefecture, central Japan, on Jan. 1 this year reminded the nation of the need for evacuation plans for such people, who would find difficulties evacuating by themselves once a disaster strikes.

Municipalities across Japan are obliged to make efforts to compile individual emergency evacuation plans for all people in need of assistance. But the proportion of municipalities that have finished creating such plans has remained below 10 pct.

In Iwate, Miyagi and Fukushima prefectures, which were hit hardest by the March 11 disaster 13 years ago, municipalities are suffering a chronic shortage of personnel to work on evacuation plans. Another challenge for them is working out measures against tsunamis in coastal areas.

In 2013, the Japanese government revised the basic law on disaster countermeasures to oblige municipalities to create lists of people who would need assistance in evacuation.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]