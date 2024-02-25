G-7 Leaders Reaffirm Unwavering Support for Ukraine

Newsfrom Japan

Paris, Feb. 24 (Jiji Press)--Leaders of the Group of Seven major powers issued a joint statement reaffirming their "unwavering support" for Ukraine on Saturday, two years after the start of Russia's invasion of the country.

The statement was released after the G-7 leaders held a teleconference amid growing aid fatigue due to the protracted war.

The G-7 summit was also attended by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who asked for the swift provision of weapons and ammunition needed to counter Russian aggression.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida indicated that his country will impose additional sanctions on Russia in coordination with its G-7 counterparts.

Kishida said it is important to show solidarity with Ukraine, which remains in a grave situation under Russia's invasion.

