13 Years On: AI Eyed in Disaster Prevention in Northeastern Japan Pref.

Newsfrom Japan

Morioka, Iwate Pref., March 4 (Jiji Press)--Efforts to use artificial intelligence to beef up disaster prevention and mitigation measures are spreading in areas in Iwate Prefecture hit by the powerful earthquake and tsunami on March 11, 2011.

The massive disaster 13 years ago left a total of 1,807 people dead or missing in the city of Rikuzentakata in the northeastern Japan prefecture.

A challenge for Rikuzentakata is to convey evacuation information to residents who would face difficulties receiving voice messages from the city's emergency wireless system in times of a disaster and those who do not use social media.

The city in November last year launched at full scale a system combining AI and a program in which residents receive automated phone calls all at once, in order to understand their evacuation situation, becoming the first municipality in Japan to do that.

Under the new system, the city alerts residents who have registered their phone numbers in advance, mainly elderly people and others in need of help when evacuating, in the event of a tsunami or torrential rain.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]