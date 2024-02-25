JR Tokai, Shizuoka Leaders Discuss Environmental Steps over Maglev Line

Newsfrom Japan

Shizuoka, Feb. 25 (Jiji Press)--Shunsuke Niwa, president of Central Japan Railway Co., or JR Tokai, had a meeting in the central Japan city of Shizuoka on Sunday with leaders of 10 municipalities along the Oi River in Shizuoka Prefecture to discuss environmental protection measures over the Chuo Shinkansen magnetic levitation line project.

The JR Tokai side explained environmental protection measures for the Shizuoka section of the maglev project proposed in a report compiled by an expert panel under the transport ministry in December, including those to cope with possible water level drops in streams with aquatic life.

At the beginning of the meeting, Niwa said that the company will make every effort to take environmental protection measures and monitor environmental impacts, while stressing that it is increasingly necessary to complete the maglev line soon as a fundamental measure to prepare for disasters.

The meeting was attended by the mayors of 10 municipalities including the cities of Shimada and Yaizu and the town of Yoshida.

One of the mayors urged JR Tokai to thoroughly monitor environmental impacts, and JR Tokai responded that it would fully address any problems.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]