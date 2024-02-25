Warren Buffett's Berkshire Raises Stakes in 5 Japan Traders to 9 Pct

Newsfrom Japan

New York, Feb. 24 (Jiji Press)--U.S. investment firm Berkshire Hathaway Inc., led by renowned investor Warren Buffett, has raised each of its stakes in five major Japanese trading houses to about 9 pct, it was learned on Saturday.

This was revealed in Buffett's annual letter to shareholders released on the day.

Buffett said each of the five Japanese companies--Mitsubishi Corp., Mitsui & Co., Sumitomo Corp., Marubeni Corp. and Itochu Corp.--"operates in a highly-diversified manner somewhat similar to the way Berkshire itself is run."

According to a report submitted by a Berkshire subsidiary to the Japanese Finance Ministry's Kanto Local Finance Bureau in June last year, Berkshire's stakes in Mitsubishi, Mitsui, Sumitomo and Marubeni were above 8 pct and below 9 pct, and its stake in Itochu was above 7 pct and below 8 pct.

Berkshire has indicated its intention to raise its stakes in the Japanese companies to as much as 9.9 pct, depending on their stock prices.

