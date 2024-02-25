Projection Mapping on Tokyo Govt Building Started as Guinness Record

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 25 (Jiji Press)--Projection mapping using the walls of a main building of the Tokyo Metropolitan Government in the Japanese capital’s Shinjuku Ward as a screen began on Sunday evening.

At the day’s opening event, it was recognized by Guinness World Records as the world’s largest projection-mapped display on a building.

About 1,100 people gathered in the rain to enjoy the projected images of the moon’s silhouette, tourist spots including Tokyo Skytree, and Tokyo’s greenery, sea and cityscape.

“We will promote this place to the world so that it will become a new landmark,” Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said in a speech.

The projection mapping program uses about 14,000 square meters on the walls of the metropolitan government’s first main building and electricity generated mainly by solar power. It will be shown five times between 7 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. every day until the end of April.

