Daihatsu Resumes Production at Oita Plant

Tokyo, Feb. 26 (Jiji Press)--Daihatsu Motor Co. on Monday resumed production of 10 vehicle models, including the Mira e:S minivehicle, at its Oita plant in Nakatsu, Oita Prefecture, southwestern Japan.

The restart came after Japan’s transport ministry confirmed the safety of the models. The Japanese automaker suspended operations at all four of its domestic vehicle plants in December last year due to its fraudulent vehicle tests.

The Oita plant became the company’s second plant to resume operations, after the Kyoto plant in western Japan.

