Hankyu Hanshin Holdings Chm. to Quit as Takarazuka Revue Exec

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 26 (Jiji Press)--Hankyu Hanshin Holdings Inc. Chairman Kazuo Sumi is considering stepping down as an executive of the Takarazuka Revue at the end of this month, admitting supervisory responsibility over the death of a member of the Japanese all-female musical theater last September, it was learned Monday.

Sumi is also planning to quit as an executive of the Takarazuka Music School, affiliated with the musical theater in the city of Takarazuka, Hyogo Prefecture, western Japan, informed sources said.

Hankyu Hanshin Holdings is the parent of railway operator Hankyu Corp., which runs the Takarazuka Revue.

As chairman of the holding company, Sumi is expected to continue dealing with the family of the deceased member and working to improve the Takarazuka Revue's organizational culture, according to the sources.

A report compiled in November by an investigation team comprising outside experts said that the Takarazuka Revue had failed to fulfill its duty to ensure the safety of the member, who faced strong psychological burden due to long hours of training and instructions. But it also said that no harassment against the member had been confirmed.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]