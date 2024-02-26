JAXA Resumes Communications with Lunar Lander

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 26 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, or JAXA, said Monday that it has re-established communications with its lunar lander, after it went to sleep during night at the landing spot.

The Small Lander for Investigating Moon, or SLIM, the first Japanese craft to successfully touch down on the moon, had its operations halted during the lunar night, when temperatures fall far below minus 100 degrees Celsius.

SLIM went into sleep after its Jan. 31 operations as night fell at the landing spot, making its solar cells unable to generate power.

According to JAXA, communications with SLIM were revived around 7 p.m. Sunday, but operations were soon halted again as the temperature of the communications equipment was high.

The agency will wait for the equipment to cool down before checking the condition of the lander's observation equipment.

