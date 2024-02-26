Torikizoku to Expand Business to Taiwan and Hong Kong

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, Feb. 26 (Jiji Press)--Japanese restaurant operator Torikizoku Holdings Co. said Monday that it will expand its business to Taiwan and Hong Kong.

The company, based in the western Japan city of Osaka, will expand its “yakitori” grilled chicken skewer restaurant chain Torikizoku to the Asian regions. It plans to establish a joint company with a local restaurant company in Taiwan in April and conclude a franchise contract with a local company in Hong Kong in March.

The opening dates and number of restaurants are still to be decided.

Torikizoku also has a business base in the United States.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]