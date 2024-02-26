Japan LDP Sees No Need to Question Ex-PM Mori over Scandal

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 26 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Monday that his ruling Liberal Democratic Party has decided not to question former Prime Minister Yoshiro Mori over a slush funds scandal involving LDP factions.

At a parliamentary meeting, Kishida said he understands the LDP concluded that there is no need for an additional hearing with Mori, former chairman of the LDP faction previously headed by the late Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, as no one referred to his possible involvement at LDP hearings on the scandal.

In the scandal, member lawmakers of LDP factions including the Abe group failed to report some revenues from fundraising parties organized by the factions in political funds reports.

At the meeting, Soichiro Okuno of the leading opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan demanded that former LDP Secretary-General Toshihiro Nikai and former LDP policy leaders Hakubun Shimomura and Koichi Hagiuda be summoned to the Diet, the country's parliament, to speak about the scandal as unsworn witnesses.

Okuno said it will be "difficult" to pass the government's fiscal 2024 budget at the House of Representatives, the all-important lower chamber, unless the LDP accepts the demand.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]