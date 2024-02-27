Subaru Restarts 3 Plants in Gunma Pref.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 27 (Jiji Press)--Japanese automaker Subaru Corp. has restarted three plants in Gunma Prefecture, eastern Japan, that had been suspended due to a fatal workplace accident.

The three are the company's main plant and the Yajima plant, both in the city of Ota, and the Oizumi plant in the town of Oizumi. The three factories were brought back online on Monday, according to an announcement by Subaru the same day.

A worker died in the accident, which occurred at the Yajima plant Feb. 13.

While stopping short of revealing details of the accident, Subaru decided to resume operations at the facilities after taking measures to ensure the safety of workers.

"As we resume operations, we will further strengthen our commitment to prioritizing the safety of our employees," Subaru said.

