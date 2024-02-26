Aeon, Marubeni to Cooperate in Digital, Decarbonization Areas

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 26 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Aeon Co. and Marubeni Corp. said Monday that they have concluded a deal to strengthen their cooperation from the food sector to newly cover digital transformation and decabonization.

Trading company Marubeni also increased its equity stake in retail giant Aeon, although the number or value of the newly acquired shares was not disclosed.

Under the deal, Marubeni's know-how on electricity procurement and digital technologies for optimizing inventory management and payments will be utilized at Aeon stores.

They will also consider selling at Aeon stores cosmetics and other goods handled by Marubeni.

Their cooperation began in 2013. They worked together in food operations, including the provision of food items to Aeon by wholesale companies under Marubeni.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]