INTERVIEW: Sumitomo Mitsui May Log 1-T.-Yen Net Profit in FY 2025

Tokyo, Feb. 26 (Jiji Press)--Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. may be able to achieve its 1-trillion-yen net profit target in fiscal 2025, three years ahead of schedule, President Toru Nakashima said in a recent interview.

The megabank group will aim to strengthen its investment banking operations, including support for mergers and acquisitions, in the United States for further growth, Nakashima said.

The company's current three-year management plan sets a group net profit target of 900 billion yen for fiscal 2025, the last year of the plan. Thanks to brighter external factors such as higher U.S. interest rates, however, it is on course to log a record profit of 920 billion yen in the initial year ending next month.

Expressing his confidence in the financial giant keeping renewing record profits, Nakashima said, "We can achieve (the 1-trillion-yen target) as early as fiscal 2025" provided that currency rates become favorable and the Bank of Japan raises interest rates.

As a specific way to boost Sumitomo Mitsui's relatively weak U.S. investment banking operations, the president said its capital and business alliance with New York-based investment bank Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will be capitalized on to win more equity financing and M&A deals.

