Nippon TV Begins Probe after Death of Manga Artist

Tokyo, Feb. 26 (Jiji Press)--Nippon Television Network Corp., or Nippon TV, said Monday that an in-house team began investigations Friday, after the death of the author of manga series "Sexy Tanaka-san," based on which the broadcaster created a TV drama.

Nippon TV also revealed that it had not concluded a contract with the author side setting the details for turning the manga into the TV series.

The manga artist, Hinako Ashihara, was found dead in late January. The TV drama series was aired last year.

The four-member special team includes outside lawyers Yumiko Waseda and Takashi Kunimatsu. With the cooperation of Shogakukan Inc., the publisher of the original manga, the team will conduct hearings with people concerned.

"We will work on the matter as quickly as possible and announce the results at an appropriate time," Nippon TV President Akira Ishizawa said at a press conference Monday.

