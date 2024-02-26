Japan Restaurant Sales in Jan. Up 9.6 Pct

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 26 (Jiji Press)--Japanese restaurant sales in January rose 9.6 pct from a year earlier, aided by brisk demand during the New Year holiday period, the Japan Food Service Association said Monday.

The sales were 13.5 pct above the January 2019 level before the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Demand for eating out increased in the first New Year holiday period since COVID-19 was downgraded to a lower-risk category of infectious disease, despite some cancellations after the powerful earthquake that hit Noto Peninsula in Ishikawa Prefecture on Jan. 1.

By sector, fast food restaurants marked an 8.9 pct sales increase, helped by higher average spending per customer due to price rises. Promotional activities also had positive effects.

Sales at family restaurants grew 10.7 pct on expanded sales of higher-priced food items for New Year parties. "Yakiniku" grilled meat restaurants in the family restaurant category enjoyed good results, supported by demand from inbound tourists.

