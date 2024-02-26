TSE to Mandate Prompt English Disclosures from April 2025

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 26 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo Stock Exchange said Monday that it will oblige over 1,600 companies listed on its Prime section to promptly disclose earnings and other key information also in English from April 2025.

The rule mandating simultaneous prompt disclosures of key information in both Japanese and English is aimed at attracting further investment from overseas by eliminating information disparities among investors.

In view of the additional burdens, the TSE decided not to punish companies even if their English translations of such information turn out inaccurate.

The TSE will also accept English disclosures of only outlines of such information. Prime-listed companies will be given a moratorium of up to one year to April 2026 if they need time to prepare for the shift.

