Lodging Base Set Up for Noto Quake Volunteers

Anamizu, Ishikawa Pref., Feb. 26 (Jiji Press)--A lodging base for disaster relief volunteers opened on Monday in Anamizu, Ishikawa Prefecture, facilitating volunteer work in the central Japan town hit hard by the Jan. 1 Noto Peninsula earthquake.

About 40 people from in and outside Ishikawa took part in volunteer activities in the town and the city of Suzu, also Ishikawa. One of them said, "I'm grateful to have more time to work."

In the base, set up at a former Anamizu municipal school, a total of 95 tents for one or two people were put up in the gymnasium and classrooms. The base also has mattresses and cardboard beds. Volunteers are given lunch boxes and rice balls.

Before the base was established, volunteers had to travel by bus each day to and from the Ishikawa capital of Kanazawa, where they were lodged. Their work time was limited to three to four hours a day.

Now they are based in Anamizu, they can expect to work for about eight hours a day.

