Omron to Cut 2,000 Jobs in Japan, Abroad

Newsfrom Japan

Kyoto, Feb. 26 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s Omron Corp. said Monday that it will cut about 2,000 employees at domestic and overseas group companies due to deteriorating business performance.

The company’s mainstay control equipment business fared poorly mainly due to China’s economic slowdown.

Omron last carried out a major job cut in 2002, when about 1,500 workers left.

In Japan, Omron will accept voluntary retirement applications from about 1,000 workers, or 10 pct of the group workforce, from April 10 to the end of May. Those eligible are mainly regular employees aged 40 or older with at least three years of service as of July 20 this year.

Omron’s Chinese operations “are struggling due to the rise of local manufacturers,” President Junta Tsujinaga told an online news conference.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]