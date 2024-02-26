Taiwan Pres., Veep Attend Japan Emperor's Birthday Event

Newsfrom Japan

Taipei, Feb. 26 (Jiji Press)--Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen and Vice President Lai Ching-te, the president-elect, attended an event in Taipei on Monday to mark Friday's birthday of Japanese Emperor Naruhito.

The celebration is an annual event hosted by the Taipei office of the Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association, Japan's de facto embassy in Taiwan.

The attendance by Tsai and Lai marked the first occasion in which Taiwan's sitting president or vice president appeared at the Emperor's birthday event in Taiwan since it was resumed in 2003, according to the Taipei office.

In a speech during Monday's celebration, Tsai expressed her gratitude for the common recognition of the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait confirmed among Japan, the United States and South Korea at such functions as foreign ministers' talks.

Taiwan hopes to cooperate with countries with similar ideals and jointly work to protect the stability of the Indo-Pacific region, she said.

