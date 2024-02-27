Dead Man Identified as Suspected 1970s Japanese Bomber

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 27 (Jiji Press)--Japanese police have identified a man who died in January as Satoshi Kirishima, a 70-year-old suspect in a series of bombings mainly in Tokyo in the 1970s, people familiar with the investigation said Tuesday.

The identification came after DNA analysis using samples from several relatives of the man, analysis of seized goods and questioning of him, according to the people familiar with the investigation.

Kirishima is suspected of being involved in a total of five bombing incidents between February and April of 1975, including bombings of a building in Tokyo's Ginza district and the headquarters of a predecessor of Hazama Ando Corp.

Tokyo's Metropolitan Police Department plans to file a criminal accusation against Kirishima for violating the explosive substances control law with public prosecutors later on Tuesday.

Kirishima worked under the alias of Hiroshi Uchida for some 40 years as a live-in employee at a construction company in Fujisawa, Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo. He was hospitalized in January this year for terminal stomach cancer and revealed his actual name.

