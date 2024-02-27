SoftBank, Others to Use AI in Mobile Base Stations

Newsfrom Japan

Silicon Valley, Feb. 26 (Jiji Press)--SoftBank Corp., Nvidia Corp., Microsoft Corp. and others said Monday that they have formed an alliance aimed at effectively using mobile base stations with the help of artificial intelligence.

The members of the AI-Ran Alliance aim to work together in preventing communications congestion and promoting the use of smartphone apps using generative AI.

The initiative was unveiled at the Mobile World Congress, an international trade fair for the telecommunications industry, in Spain.

The group will apply AI technology so that data processing can be performed at mobile base stations rather than in the cloud, to help save power and eliminate communication delays.

The alliance "has been formed with the vision to spearhead the advancement of society through AI innovations, particularly from the telecom industry," SoftBank President and CEO Junichi Miyakawa said in a statement.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]