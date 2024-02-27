IAEA’s Grossi to Visit Fukushima N-Plant in March

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 27 (Jiji Press)--International Atomic Energy Agency Director-General Rafael Grossi will visit the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant during a three-day trip to Japan from March 12, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa said Tuesday.

Grossi is set to inspect the discharge into the sea of tritium-containing treated water at the plant of Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc., Kamikawa told a press conference. The fourth round of the water release is expected to run from Wednesday until March 17.

During his visit, Grossi will meet with Kamikawa and other government officials.

Kamikawa also told the press conference that Japan will provide emergency grant aid of 32 million dollars to the Palestinian territory of Gaza for humanitarian support in the fields of food and medicine through international organizations.

