Ukraine Expects Air Defense Equipment from Japan: Ambassador

Tokyo, Feb. 27 (Jiji Press)--Ukrainian Ambassador to Japan Sergiy Korsunsky on Tuesday expressed hope that Japan will provide his country with air defense equipment to deal with Russian missiles and drones.

At a press conference in Tokyo to mark two years since the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Korsunsky said that such equipment is the "number one" aid Ukraine expects from Japan, followed by economic assistance and reconstruction assistance.

"Anti-missile and anti-drone equipment is not designed to kill humans" but "to protect humans," Korsunsky said.

He noted that Japan providing Ukraine with such equipment would not go against Japan's pacifist Constitution.

"We are not asking (Japan) to fight for us. We will do the job," the ambassador said. "Help us in every way possible."

