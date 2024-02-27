Births in Japan Hit Record-Low 758,631 in 2023

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 27 (Jiji Press)--The number of babies born in Japan totaled 758,631 in 2023, hitting a record low for the eighth straight year and representing half the figure of some 1.5 million logged in 1983, a preliminary health ministry report showed Tuesday.

The 2023 figure is down by 41,097, or 5.1 pct, from the previous year’s preliminary total of 799,728.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of marriages in 2020 fell to the lowest since the end of World War II in 1945, and the figure sank even lower in 2021. This may have played a part in the decline in the number of births last year.

“People tend to get married and give births later in life, and in addition to this, the coronavirus may have affected marriages and births,” an official of the health ministry said.

The National Institute of Population and Social Security Research estimated in 2017 that Japan’s population would fall below 100 million in 2053 and to 88.08 million in 2065.

