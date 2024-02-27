Japan 2023 Ad Spending Hits Record 7.3 T. Yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 27 (Jiji Press)--Advertising spending in Japan in 2023 stood at 7,316.7 billion yen, highest since the statistics were first collected in 1947, ad giant Dentsu Inc. said Tuesday.

The spending rose 3 pct from the previous year amid the economic recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic, with internet ads showing an especially large increase, according to Dentsu.

Internet ad expenditure totaled 3,333 billion yen, up 7.8 pct. As more people watched television on demand via the internet, ad spending for TV-related online content increased. Outlays on ads posted by online retailers on e-commerce websites grew as well.

Ad spending on promotional media stood at 1,667.6 billion yen, up 3.4 pct, as events and exhibitions were resumed after being halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Transportation ad spending also expanded as more people went out.

Ad spending via the four major traditional media forms of TV, newspapers, magazines and radio fell 3.4 pct to 2,316.1 billion yen. TV ad spending dropped from 2022, when the Winter Olympics were staged in Beijing.

