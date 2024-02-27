Japan Lower House Ethics Panel Session Not to Convene on Wed.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 27 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese parliamentary panel on political ethics will not convene on Wednesday for a meeting on a high-profile money scandal involving factions of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

On Tuesday, the LDP and the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan continued talks on the planned meeting of the Deliberative Council on Political Ethics of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the country's parliament.

But the two parties remained apart over how much of the meeting should be open to the public. In addition, disagreements arose within the LDP.

As a result, the two sides had to take the unusual step of scrapping their agreement reached last week to hold the ethics council meeting for two days from Wednesday.

The two parties will hold talks again Wednesday so that the meeting will open Thursday. But it is uncertain whether they will reach an agreement.

