Japan Eyes Tighter Bluefin Tuna Catch Management

Tokyo, Feb. 27 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Fisheries Agency is planning to oblige fishery operators to report the number of Pacific bluefin tuna they catch, while toughening penalties for a breach of obligation to prevent illegal fishing.

The agency thinks it necessary to strengthen the management of tuna in response to the revelation in 2021 of illegal distribution of bluefin tuna caught off Oma, Aomori Prefecture, northeastern Japan.

On Tuesday, the agency obtained approval of draft legislation needed to take the measures at a meeting of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party. It hopes that the legislation will be enacted during the current parliamentary session ending in June.

The reporting rule will target bluefin tuna weighing 30 kilograms or over. Fishery operators will be obliged to report the exact number of such bluefin tuna caught to local governments, in addition to the total catch volume as currently required.

Fishery operators will also be obliged to create and keep records of the names of fishing vessels, the dates of landing and the weight of each individual fish.

