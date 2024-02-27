Japan's Rapidus to Develop AI Chip Parts with Tenstorrent

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 27 (Jiji Press)--Japanese chipmaker Rapidus Corp. said Tuesday that it will develop a semiconductor component for artificial intelligence engines jointly with its U.S. partner, Tenstorrent Holdings Inc.

The two companies will develop an edge-AI accelerator, which enables speedy machine learning for generative AI engines. Rapidus will be commissioned to make the component.

Established in 2022, Rapidus aims to produce in Japan next-generation chips with a circuit line width of 2 nanometers with government support. It is building a factory in Chitose, Hokkaido, northernmost Japan.

"Tenstorrent is our first client that we can officially speak of," Rapidus President Atsuyoshi Koike told a press conference.

A research institute whose members include Rapidus and the University of Tokyo will also cooperate in the development of the edge-AI accelerator, which will utilize a subsidy from the industry ministry.

