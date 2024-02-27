Japan to Assign Nuke Disarmament Experts to Foreign Institutes

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 27 (Jiji Press)--Japan will assign experts to foreign research institutes to boost momentum for nuclear disarmament and nonproliferation in the international community, the Foreign Ministry said Tuesday.

The institutes will select the experts to be assigned. The costs will be covered with 3 billion yen contributed by Japan.

"We will make realistic and practical efforts toward a world free of nuclear weapons," Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa told a press conference.

The ministry plans to send experts to the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace of the United States, the International Institute for Strategic Studies of Britain and the Vienna Center for Disarmament and Nonproliferation.

The ministry hopes that dispatched experts will play major roles in hosting international conferences and other events on nuclear disarmament and nonproliferation.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]