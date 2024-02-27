Takarazuka Revue Admits Power Harassment against Dead Member

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 27 (Jiji Press)--Japanese musical theater company Takarazuka Revue has admitted that a member who died last year was subjected to power harassment, a lawyer for the bereaved family said Tuesday.

According to the lawyer, Takarazuka Revue has indicated its readiness to apologize. The all-female musical theater company had consistently denied power harassment.

In a report released last November, Takarazuka Revue did not recognize any bullying or harassment through probes that followed the death of the 25-year-old member of the company, based in the western city of Takarazuka.

In response to the report, the bereaved family submitted a statement claiming that there were at least 15 counts of power harassment against the deceased member, including one instance where a senior member had purposefully pressed a hot hair iron against the member's forehead.

The bereaved family also asked for an apology.

