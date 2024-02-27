ASDF's Blue Impulse to Fly over Quake-Hit Noto in March

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 27 (Jiji Press)--The Blue Impulse aerobatic team of the Japanese Air Self-Defense Force is likely to fly over the earthquake-battered Noto Peninsula in Ishikawa Prefecture next month, Defense Minister Minoru Kihara said Tuesday.

At a House of Representatives budget subcommittee meeting, Kihara noted that the Blue Impulse's performance should be one of ways having profound significance in cheering up Noto Earthquake-afflicted people.

"We will push ahead with the plan," he said.

The aerobatic team is scheduled to fly over Ishikawa and neighboring Fukui Prefecture on March 16 to commemorate the start of Hokuriku Shinkansen bullet train operations on the extended section between Kanazawa, the capital of Ishikawa, and Tsuruga in Fukui.

The envisaged exhibition flight over the peninsula may take place around that time, people familiar with the matter said.

