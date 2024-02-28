Sony Game Unit to Cut 8 Pct of Global Workforce

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 28 (Jiji Press)--Sony Group Corp.'s video game unit said Tuesday that it will cut about 900 jobs globally, or 8 pct of its workforce, to pursue sustainable growth.

The game business accounts for about 30 pct of Sony Group's total sales.

Sony Group earlier lowered its sales forecast for PlayStation 5 game consoles for the year that ends in March to around 21 million units from 25 million units.

The goal of the restructuring is to "streamline our resources to ensure our continued success," Jim Ryan, president and CEO of the game unit, Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc., said in a memo to employees published Tuesday.

The job reductions will affect all areas including back-office functions and development. Timelines and procedures for the move will vary based on country or region. Affected employees will receive support, including severance benefits.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]