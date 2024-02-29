Cat Bus EVs Set for Launch in Ghibli Park

Newsfrom Japan

New EV shuttles based on the Cat Bus from My Neighbor Totoro will be available to transport Ghibli Park visitors from March 2024.

On February 27, electric vehicles inspired by the Cat Bus from Miyazaki Hayao’s My Neighbor Totoro were unveiled at Ghibli Park in Nagakute, Aichi Prefecture. The vehicles were developed by a joint venture between SoftBank and Toyota.

Starting on March 16, they will connect the theme park’s Mononoke Village and Dondoko Forest. The 10-minute journey will cost ¥1,000 (¥500 for children).

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd. Translated and edited by Nippon.com.]