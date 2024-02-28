Japan Outlines Bill for Sex Crime Record Checks by Schools

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 28 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Children and Families Agency on Wednesday outlined planned legislation obliging schools and nursery schools to check whether staff members have any sex offense records in an effort to protect children.

The agency aims to submit the bill to the ongoing parliamentary session.

According to the bill, sex crime records will be checked not only for people applying to work and but also for those who are already working.

People with sex crime records will not be hired or will be assigned to work that does not involve contact with children. Staff members who are difficult to be transferred could be allowed to be dismissed, agency officials said. The agency will issue guidelines on dismissals.

The bill also requires schools to implement training programs for employees, hold interviews with children and develop consulting systems.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]