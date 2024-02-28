Japan Team Finds Monkey Brain Part behind Balancing Risk, Reward

Newsfrom Japan

Kyoto, Feb. 28 (Jiji Press)--A team of Japanese researchers has identified a neural circuit in the brain of Japanese monkeys that determines how they balance risks and rewards in decision-making.

By stimulating the area of the brain, the team succeeded in manipulating the behavior of monkeys. Researchers believe the finding could lead to the development of treatments for gambling addiction and other diseases.

The results of the research were announced in an article on the U.S. journal Science in January.

The team, including Kyoto University researchers, trained six monkeys to select on a screen dots in 25 different colors, producing a range of outcomes when selected, from large rewards at a low probability to small rewards at a high probability.

It found that the monkeys tended to choose dots that gave larger returns. The area from the midbrain to the frontal lobe was found to be involved in the judgment.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]