Ghibli Park's New Valley of Witches Area Unveiled

Newsfrom Japan

Nagakute, Aichi Pref., Feb. 28 (Jiji Press)--A new area, "Valley of Witches," reproducing the worlds of "Kiki's Delivery Service" and other Studio Ghibli Inc. films was unveiled to the press on Wednesday at Ghibli Park in this central Japan city.

The launch of the Valley of Witches area, scheduled for March 16, will mark the full opening of the theme park in Nagakute, Aichi Prefecture, that consists of five areas themed on films by the Japanese animation powerhouse.

The new area in an atmosphere with European touches, the biggest of the five, has The Okino Residence, where the main character from Kiki's Delivery Service was brought up, and Guchokipanya Bakery, which appeared in the film.

Also in the area is creature-like Howl's Castle, with a height of some 20 meters, described in "Howl's Moving Castle."

Other features in the Valley of Witches area include a carousel decorated with vehicles, animals and other images from Ghibli films, as well as a Flying Machine ride for children.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]