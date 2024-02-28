Honda to Launch Plug-in Fuel Cell Vehicle in Summer

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 28 (Jiji Press)--Honda Motor Co. said Wednesday that it will launch a plug-in fuel cell vehicle in Japan this summer.

Honda will become the first Japanese automaker to release an FCV model featuring a plug-in charging function, the company said.

The CR-V e:FCEV can be recharged at home or on the go. It will be based on the CR-V, Honda's mainstay SUV model sold in countries including the United States and China. The price of the new vehicle model has yet to be determined.

It will adopt a fuel cell system jointly developed by Honda and U.S. auto giant General Motors Co.

The CR-V e:FCEV can travel at least 600 kilometers on a full tank of hydrogen and over 60 kilometers on a single battery charge. It can also supply electricity for microwaves and other electronic devices outdoors.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]