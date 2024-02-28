Kishida Offers to Face Ethics Panel over LDP Money Scandal

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 28 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Wednesday offered to appear before a parliamentary panel on political ethics over a money scandal rocking the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

Kishida said he will fully accept journalists in the gallery and television broadcasts of his appearance before the Deliberative Council on Political Ethics of the House of Representatives.

Kishida will be the first sitting prime minister to attend a hearing of the political ethics panel. The LDP is coordinating with the opposition camp to hold a hearing as early as Thursday.

Kishida's offer is believed to be aimed at encouraging five Lower House members from the LDP who have offered to face the political ethics panel over the scandal to also accept such open hearings, and at breaking the deadlock in negotiations between the ruling and opposition camps over whether and to what extent the hearings will be open to the public.

"I will appear before the political ethics panel myself as president of the LDP and would like to fulfill my accountability on the record," Kishida told reporters at the prime minister's office.

