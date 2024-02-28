Japan Holds Meeting with Palestinian Pres. Abbas

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 28 (Jiji Press)--Japanese State Minister for Foreign Affairs Kiyoto Tsuji met with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah in the Palestinian territory of the West Bank on Tuesday, the Foreign Ministry said Wednesday.

According to the ministry, Tsuji vowed that Japan will make unceasing efforts to restore calm to the war-torn Gaza Strip.

The two officials agreed to continue to work closely together to bring stability to the region.

Tsuji voiced concerns about attacks on Palestinians by Israeli settlers in the West Bank and stressed the need to create an environment that would enable humanitarian assistance.

He also underscored Japan's consistent support for a two-state solution for coexistence between Israel and an independent Palestinian state.

