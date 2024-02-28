Japan 2023 Average Condo Price Hits Record High for 7th Year

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 28 (Jiji Press)--The average unit price of new condominiums put up for sale in Japan in 2023 was 59.11 million yen, up 15.4 pct from the previous year and hitting a record high for the seventh consecutive year, Real Estate Economic Institute Co. said Wednesday.

The nationwide average price was pushed up by rising costs for construction materials and labor, as well as a number of ultra-luxury properties in central Tokyo. The research firm predicts that condominium prices will remain on an upward trend amid rising costs.

In the Tokyo metropolitan area, which includes Tokyo and the neighboring prefectures of Kanagawa, Saitama and Chiba, the average price stood at 81.01 million yen, up about 30 pct.

In Tokyo's 23 wards, the average price soared about 40 pct to 114.83 million yen, topping 100 million yen for the first time.

In the Kinki western region, which covers Osaka, Kyoto, Hyogo, Nara, Shiga and Wakayama prefectures, the average price climbed 0.7 pct to 46.66 million yen.

