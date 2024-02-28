Mitsubishi Mulling Sale of KFC Holdings Stake

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 28 (Jiji Press)--Japanese trading house Mitsubishi Corp. is considering selling all its shareholdings in KFC Holdings Japan Ltd., which runs the Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant chain in the country, people familiar with the matter said Wednesday.

Despite solid earnings at KFC Holdings, Mitsubishi aims to switch its investment to an even more profitable project, the people said.

Mitsubishi, the top shareholder of KFC Holdings with a stake of some 35 pct, has been sending executives to serve as the restaurant operator's presidents.

The trading house is expected to hold talks with multiple firms on the sale of the KFC Holdings stake. A major restaurant chain and others are believed to be interested in purchasing the shares.

KFC Holdings enjoyed stable earnings even during the Covid-19 pandemic thanks to the popularity of to-go food. The company also benefits from menu price increases and aggressive new store openings, prompting it to raise its earnings estimates for the year ending in March on Feb. 13.

