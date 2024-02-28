19-Year-Old GSDF Rifle Attack Suspect Indicted

Newsfrom Japan

Gifu, Feb. 28 (Jiji Press)--Public prosecutors indicted a 19-year-old former Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force member candidate for charges including murder and robbery over a fatal rifle attack at a GSDF shooting range in the central Japan city of Gifu in June last year.

The Gifu District Public Prosecutors Office disclosed the name of the former cadet, Naoto Watanabe, as a so-called specified juvenile under the country’s revised juvenile law.

Hiroyuki Shimizu, deputy chief prosecutor at the office, said that the name of the suspect was released based on the seriousness of the case, its impact on the region and other factors. The prosecutors office did not disclose whether Watanabe has admitted the charges.

The case against Watanabe will be addressed at a lay judge trial in the same way as it would be for suspects aged 20 or older.

According to the indictment and other sources, Watanabe fired a rifle during a training program on June 14 last year, when he was a GSDF member candidate, aiming to steal ammunition and shoot people.

