Eneos Holdings to Promote Miyata to President

Tokyo, Feb. 28 (Jiji Press)--Eneos Holdings Inc. said Wednesday that it will promote Executive Vice President Tomohide Miyata to president on April. 1.

The post of president has been vacant since then President Takeshi Saito was dismissed over sexual harassment in December. Over similar scandals, then Chairman Tsutomu Sugimori resigned in 2022, and Shigeru Yasu was dismissed as chairman of affiliate Japan Renewable Energy Corp. this month.

To prevent similar scandals, Miyata will lead the group in promoting corporate culture reform and strengthening compliance.

Miyata, 58, joined a predecessor of Eneos Holdings in 1990 and assumed his current post of executive vice president in 2022.

