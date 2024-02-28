Nissan Aims to Start Automated Driving Services in FY 2027

Newsfrom Japan

Yokohama, Feb. 28 (Jiji Press)--Nissan Motor Co. said Wednesday that it aims to launch automated driving services in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, and elsewhere between fiscal 2027 and 2028.

Some other municipalities will also be chosen for the services. Nissan plans to set the service fees lower than taxi fares.

Initially, drivers will be present in the autonomous vehicles. The company hopes to start operations without drivers during the two-year period, depending on progress in technological development and deregulatory measures.

Before the launch, Nissan will conduct demonstrations of its automated driving services free of charge in Yokohama between fiscal 2025 and 2026, for users who register in advance.

Dozens of vehicle stops will be set up in the service areas, with users able to find the nearest available vehicle through an app. Nissan plans to use up to 20 Serena cars with automated driving systems for the services.

