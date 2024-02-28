8 Japan Automakers' Domestic Output Logs 1st Fall in 13 Months

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 28 (Jiji Press)--Combined domestic automobile production by eight major Japanese automakers fell 6.3 pct from a year earlier to 540,000 units in January, down for the first time in 13 months, according to data released by the companies on Wednesday.

The decline was mainly due to Daihatsu Motor Co.'s suspension of production in Japan following its fraudulent vehicle testing scandal. Domestic output also dropped at Mazda Motor Corp. and Suzuki Motor Corp.

In January, the eight automakers' combined domestic vehicle sales fell 12.7 pct to 310,000 units. Toyota Motor Corp., which is supplied with some vehicles manufactured by Daihatsu, posted its first sales decline in 13 months, and Subaru Corp.'s sales of minivehicles, including models made by Daihatsu, plunged about 60 pct.

Toyota's domestic vehicle sales dropped 13.7 pct, but its global sales rose 10.5 pct to 780,000 units, a record high for January, thanks to robust overseas sales, especially in the U.S. market.

Both the combined global production and sales of the eight automakers rose in January, reflecting strong overseas output and sales.

